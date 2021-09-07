7 most useful Free Fire characters as of September 2021

Free Fire has become one of the top-rated and most downloaded games on all leading app stores. The game offers regular events and updates to keep players interested and engaged.

There are more than 30 different characters with special skills. Players can purchase these characters with the help of diamonds and gold coins. This article lists out the seven most useful characters in Free Fire as of September 2021.

Most useful Free Fire characters in September 2021

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Drop the beat

Effects: The skill allows the user to create a 5m aura that restores 5HP/sec. At its initial upgrade level, the user can create the aura for 5 seconds. Ally movement speed is also increased by 10%. Players can purchase DJ Alok from the in-game store with the help of 599 diamonds.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Time-Turner

Effects: The skill helps the user to create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemy players. The player can fire from inside the force field, and movement speed also gets boosted by 5%. At its initial upgrade level, the skill duration is 3 seconds with a cooldown period of 200 seconds.

3) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Thrill of Battle

Effects: The skill helps the players to convert a part of their Energy Points to Health Points. At its initial upgrade level, the user is capable of converting 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. The cooldown period is 10 seconds which is very helpful in pushing rank.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Healing Heartbeat

Effects: Dimitri's character helps the player to create a 3.5m healing zone. When inside the zone, the player can recover 3HP/sec. Also, if the player or allies are down, they can self-recover to get up. The ability lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 85 seconds.

5) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dash

Effects: Kelly's skill helps the user to increase their sprint speed by 1%. The player is required to sprint for 4 seconds to activate the ability. Upon activation, the first shot onto the enemy player inflicts 101% damage. At its initial level, the ability lasts for 5 seconds.

6) Shirou

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Damage Delivered

Effects: The skill helps the user to mark the enemy player for 6 seconds when hit by him within a range of 80m. The mark is only visible to the user. Upon activation, the first shot on the marked enemy player has an additional 50% armor penetration with a cooldown period of 35 seconds.

7) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

Effects: The user gets an additional 80HP temporarily upon skill activation. The damage dealt to Gloo Walls and shields is also increased by 40%. The skill has an overall duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown period of 150 seconds at its initial upgrade level.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

