How to get Free Fire diamonds from Garena Topup Center: Price, process, and more

In Free Fire, diamonds are the in-game money that gamers use to buy fancy accessories that the Battle Royale title offers. From exclusive bundles to characters, players can buy a wide variety of items from the game. To buy diamonds, players have to spend real money.

Free Fire gamers can buy diamonds from the various top up websites like Games Kharido, Codashop, etc., but remember that diamond generators are fake. The Garena Topup Center is a top-up website that players can head over to.

Players can also top up in-game currencies for the following games from the Garena Topup Center:

Call of Duty: Mobile – Garena

League of Legends

Heroes of Newerth

Garena AOV – Arena of Valor

Contra: Return

Speed Drifters

Fantasy Town

FAIRY TAIL: Forces Unite!

Steps to get Free Fire diamonds from Garena Topup Center

Players must follow the steps given below to buy Free Fire diamonds from the Garena Topup Center:

Step 1: Users must first head over to the official website by clicking here.

Users must choose Free Fire from the options that appear (Image via Garena Topup Center)

Step 2: They must then click Free Fire.

There are two login methods to choose from (Image via Garena Topup Center)

Step 3: Players must then log in using their Facebook account or Free Fire Player ID.

Players must pick the number of diamonds they want to purchase (Image via Garena Topup Center)

Step 4: They must then click on the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Garena username and password required for loggin in (Image via Garena Topup Center)

Step 5: Users will have to log in using their Garena username/ email/ phone number and password.

Step 6: Players will finally have to confirm their purchase.

