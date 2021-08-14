Free Fire diamond hack APKs are fake and may lead to account loss and ban

The in-game currency of Free Fire is referred to as diamonds. Players can top-up diamonds via the Battle Royale game or other websites. Replenishing diamonds requires players to spend actual money.

Players can utilize Free Fire diamonds to buy a wide range of in-game items and accessories. However, they must remember that there is no way to get diamonds using diamond generators and fake APKs on the internet. Both of these methods are duplicitous and illegal.

Free Fire diamond hack APKs do not work

An example of a fake diamond APK (Image via APK Bigs)

There are numerous diamond generators and diamond hack APKs that players may come across on the internet. Both of these promise to provide players with free diamonds.

A Free Fire diamond generator tool (Image via Google)

Free Fire gamers must know that these APKs and generators do not work and might lead to dire consequences. These fake applications and programs ask for a player's login credentials, the disclosure of which might lead to account loss.

Garena is very stringent when it comes to cheaters and usage of illegal applications. If found guilty, the anti-hack team for Free Fire will not hesitate to permanently ban the accounts.

The anti-hack FAQ policy on the official website states the following:

“Free Fire has a zero tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

The only way players can earn diamonds for free is via the in-game events that Free Fire hosts from time to time. They can also take part in giveaways and utilize Google Opinion rewards to acquire more diamonds. To find out more about ways to get diamonds, players can take a look at this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners

Also read: Free Fire hacks: List of activities that can lead to permanent account ban by Garena

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul