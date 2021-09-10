Best sensitivity settings for close-ranged fights in Garena Free Fire 

Out of all the Battle Royale titles available, Free Fire is the best game for aggressive gameplay. Since the time span of the matches is short, along with the total number of players, the chance for close-knit intense battle arises often.

Many Free Fire gamers do not seem to have any luck with close-range and often wind up dead pretty quickly. Their lack of experience or gameplay technique might be at fault, but the possibility of poor sensitivity cannot be ruled out.

Beginners often opt for the default sensitivity settings while enjoying Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. They can tweak it to get better results for close-range fights in the game.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for close-range fights

Players can use this sensitivity to yield better results for close-range gun fights (Image via Free Fire)

Before tweaking the sensitivity settings, Free Fire gamers must keep in mind that the settings differ from player to player. Blindly copying other gamer’s sensitivity settings will not reap better results.

Players who opt for aggressive gameplay can use the following sensitivity settings to increase their chances of winning a close-range fight:

General: 98

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 80

Sniper Scope: 79

Free Look: 75

In order to get used to the above settings, players can head over to the training grounds and make changes, if necessary. They can use various weapons of their choice and apply them accordingly.

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to set their sensitivity as per the information provided above:

Users will need to head over to Free Fire and click Settings.

They will then have to tap on the Sensitivity option.

Players can then make the necessary changes as per their choice after clicking the Reset button.

Edited by R. Elahi