Free Fire OB30 Advance Server closing date revealed for all regions

Free Fire players can get a taste of what an upcoming major update might be like via the Advance Server that Garena came up with. The Advance Server allows players to test out features before the release of a major update.

Players can test glitches in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server and report it to the developers of the game. In return, they will be rewarded with diamonds (in-game money).

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server end date

The OB30 Advance Server will close on 16 September 2021 (Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

Free Fire players can access the Advance Server of the game from tomorrow onwards, ie., 9 September 2021. The closing date of the server was revealed to be 16 September 2021. Mobile gamers can stand a chance to win diamonds if they successfully point out the glitches within a period of seven days.

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: Details

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server (Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

Players must note that in order to join the Advance Server, they need to possess an Activation Code. This code is only given out to a handful of players. To stand a chance of receiving the code, players will have to register for the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB30 update. They can do so by following the steps given below:

Players will have to go to the Advance Server site or click here.

They will then need to login via Facebook.

Users will have to enter the necessary details.

They must then click the “Join Now” button.

There is no guarantee that Free Fire players who register for the OB30 Advance Server will mandatorily get the code. The distribution of the code depends on the developers and the luck of the mobile gamer.

Also Read

Note: Players are recommended to register for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server today as the server will become accessible tomorrow.

Edited by Sabine Algur