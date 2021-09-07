Free Fire Advance Server for OB30 update: Registration method & everything known so far

Before every major update, Free Fire allows players to join an Advance Server to test out the upcoming features. So before the OB30 update gets rolled out, the developers of the battle royale title will be accepting registrations for the latest Advance Server.

The Advance Server is a separate application that users need to download. They can test out the game’s upcoming features and report bugs and glitches to earn diamonds (in-game currency).

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: Time

The timeline of the OB30 Advance Server (Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

The Advance Server will become available to Free Fire gamers on 9 September 2021 and close on 16 September 2021. So they will have a span of 7 seven days to enjoy the server and report any glitches.

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: Registration

Players have to enter the necessary details after logging in via Facebook (Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

Players must note that they need an Activation Code to join the Advance Server successfully. This code is handed out to a limited number of people.

Once the Advance Server becomes available, gamers can head to the same website to download the APK file.

Players will have to enter the Activation Code to enjoy the OB30 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

In order to get the Activation Code, users have to register for the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB30 update:

They need to head to the official Advance Server site here.

Players will have to log in via Facebook.

They should enter their name, email address, and phone number.

Once users have entered the necessary details, they must click the “Join Now” button.

Note: Joining the Advance Server does not guarantee an Activation Code. Free Fire’s developers hand out the code to a small number of players, and those getting the Activation Code can only use it once.

Edited by Ravi Iyer