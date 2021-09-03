"I am expecting smooth gameplay and high-end graphics from Free Fire Max": Ekansh aka Blind Ginotra

Ekansh Ginotra, popularly known as Blind Ginotra, is one of the members who has contributed to the success of Team Blind Esports. Members of the roster made history when they were crowned the winner of the Free Fire City Open 2021.

Apart from the historic win, Ginotra has been one of the top 10 players in major Free Fire tournaments like Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer, Free Fire Indian Championship 2021 Spring and more. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Blind Ginotra talks about his Free Fire City Open 2021 win, Free Fire Max and his vision in the gaming world.

Q. Tell us how you started your career in Esports. What were you pursuing before and how did Free Fire change your life?

Ekansh: My name is Ekansh Ginotra, and I am 19 years old. My IGN is BLD-GINOTRA. I play under the banner of Blind Esports (Captains) and my role is Rusher.

My esports career started back in 2019 when I was casually playing Free Fire with my friends. I saw the opportunity of a good career ahead in the esports industry when a tournament named India Today League launched in the country.

Before pursing esports, I was a student.

Q. Congratulations on your win in the Free Fire City Open 2021! What were your expectations and how did you prepare for the tournament? Who, according to you, was the toughest competitor in FFCO 2021?

Ekansh: Our only expectation from this event was to get the title of FFCO Champion. We prepared for this tournament for a few months and practiced 8-10 hours daily. We tried to improve our skills every day.

I feel that Team Elite (Lucknow Tigers) was the toughest competitor in FFCO 2021.

Q. Now that FFCO 2021 is over, what are you aiming for next?

Ekansh: We were aiming for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Mexico, but the event unfortunately got canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Our current aim is to become the Champions of the Free Fire Indian Championship (FFIC) Fall 2021 tournament.

Q. You have been a part of the Blind Esports Roster for quite some time now. How does it feel to be a part of one of the best rosters? With whom is your synergy the best?

Ekansh: It feels awesome to be part of one of the best rosters in India. My synergy with Nivesh fits the best.

Q. The pre-registration for Free Fire Max has finally commenced in India. What do you expect from the enhanced version of Free Fire?

Players can now pre-register for Free Fire Max (Image via Free Fire Max)

Ekansh: Since it is an enhanced version of Free Fire, I am expecting smooth gameplay and high-end graphics from Free Fire Max.

Q. Since Free Fire Max is gathering a lot of hype in the Indian gaming community, do you think it can meet the expectations of players?

Ekansh: Yes, I definitely feel Free Fire Max will meet the expectations of the players as Garena has been working on the development of the title for a long time.

Q. Free Fire Max will have better graphics, so do you feel that it will be a disadvantage for players with low-end devices?

Ekansh: I do feel that Free Fire Max will be a disadvantage for players with low-end devices.

Q. Free Fire has two main modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Which one do you prefer and why?

Ekansh: I am into Battle Royale mode. This is because Battle Royale matches require a lot of planning, strategy and rotation skills.

Q. Free Fire has often been compared with BGMI in terms of gameplay and popularity, which Battle Royale game do you think is the best and why?

Ekansh: I prefer both Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Both of these games have positive as well as negative points.

Q. You also have a YouTube channel, “GINOTRA OP”. What kind of videos are you planning to release to make your channel grow?

Ekansh: I am planning to upload videos like tournament highlights and clutches. I also want to livestream the tournaments that we play on my channel.

Also Read: "Free Fire is one of the biggest mobile games in India, and knowing that Free Fire Max is coming, has gotten me very excited": Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar

Edited by Sabine Algur