Free Fire OB30 Advance Server closing time, features, new characters and more details

The Free Fire OB30 Advance Server became accessible to players on 9th September 2021 and can now be enjoyed by mobile gamers. The Advance Server has brought forward some exciting features that players can try out early.

Before every major Free Fire update is rolled out, the developers give players the chance to test out features via the Advance Server. Mobile gamers can report bugs and glitches to stand a chance to win diamonds (in-game currency).

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server closing date and features

The closing date for the OB30 Advance Server is 16th September 2021.

The following are the noticeable features that players can try out while in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server:

1. New characters

Two new Free Fire characters have been unveiled. Both possess passive abilities. The names of the characters have not been revealed.

The ability, Memory Mist, will reveal the position of enemies located within 25 to 50 meters, once a player has eliminated another enemy. Another ability, Buzzer Beater, will recover HP if players survive combat.

2. New weapons

Two new weapons, Treatment Shotgun and Treatment Sniper, will possibly be introduced via the OB30 update. Both guns aid in recovering HP when shot at teammates. Players cannot use it if they are overheated.

3. New pet

A new pet, Agent Hop, made an appearance in the Advance Server. Bouncing Bonus will allow players to gain EPs every time the safe zone becomes smaller.

4. New game mode

Players can expect a brand new game mode called Pet Mania to come their way. Free Fire gamers will have to complete various challenges to win the match. A separate map called Air Fair is tailor-made for this mode.

Note: Every new aspect introduced in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server may not be introduced via the OB30 update. Players are requested not to consider Advance Server features as a guarantee until a stable update comes out.

