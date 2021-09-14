5 best Free Fire characters to get with Gold coins for aggressive playstyles

Purchasing a character in Free Fire can be a costly affair for players. Most of the characters in Free Fire (except for Primis and Nulla) have to be purchased using gold coins or diamonds (in-game currencies).

While diamonds have to be purchased using real money, players have the option to acquire gold coins via in-game events and rewards. Players who are into aggressive gameplay can purchase the following characters using gold coins only.

Free Fire characters that can be purchased with gold coins for aggressive gameplay

1. Rafael

Rafael and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold coins

Rafael has a passive ability called Dead Silent that has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. Enemies hit by Rafael also suffer a loss of HP, much faster than normal scenarios.

2. Miguel

Miguel and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold coins

Miguel is also a passive Free Fire character who possesses an ability called Crazy Slayer. Using this ability, players can gain EPs for each kill. EPs can later be converted to HPs once the time arrives.

3. Olivia

Olivia and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 2000 gold coins

Olivia is one of the oldest characters in Free Fire. She helps in the revival of allies. Her ability, Healing Touch, allows players to recover extra HPs if they are healed by Olivia.

4. Hayato

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold coins

Hayato is one of the very few Free Fire characters who have an awakened form. He is one of the most powerful passive characters in the game. His ability, Bushido, increases armor penetration when the maximum HPs of the player is reduced.

5. Misha

Misha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold coins

Misha’s passive ability makes it hard for enemies to target when she is driving. Her ability, Afterburner, increases the driving speed of the vehicle that Misha is commandeering. It also decreases damage taken when players are inside the vehicle.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the writer. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi