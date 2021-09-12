Top 5 Free Fire character bundles in September 2021

Free Fire offers its players a wide range of in-game cosmetics and stylish items to choose from. Character bundles are one of them. Players can equip their characters using special bundles and customize the character's appearance as per their preference.

These character bundles in Free Fire have to be purchased using diamonds (in-game money). Players can check this article to find out how they can buy diamonds for a massive discount via an event in Free Fire.

Some bundles rarely come by and are introduced to the Battle Royale game via events. Players can acquire character bundles via in-game events like Spin-the-Wheel, Lucky Draw, etc. Here are a few character bundles in Free Fire that players can obtain by spending diamonds.

Character bundles in Free Fire

The following are the best character bundles in Free Fire:

1) Annihilator Bundle

Annihilator Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 899

The bundle consists of the following:

Annihilator (Mask)

Annihilator (Top)

Annihilator (Bottom)

Annihilator (Shoes)

2) Red Hot Chili Bundle

Red Hot Chili Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 899

The bundle consists of the following:

Red Hot Chili (Head)

Red Hot Chili (Mask)

Red Hot Chili (Top)

Red Hot Chili (Pants)

Red Hot Chili (Boots)

3) Frenzy Junior Bundle

Frenzy Junior Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 899

The bundle consists of the following:

Frenzy Junior (Top)

Frenzy Junior (Bottom)

Frenzy Junior (Shoes)

Frenzy Junior (Head)

4) Bloody Vase Bundle

Bloody Vase Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 899

The bundle consists of the following:

Bloody Vase (Head)

Bloody Vase (Mask)

Bloody Vase (Top)

Bloody Vase (Pants)

Bloody Vase (Boots)

5) Neolithic Bundle

Neolithic Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 899

The bundle consists of the following:

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar