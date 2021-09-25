How to get PUBG Mobile Lite BC from MidasBuy top up in September 2021

In order to acquire Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite, players have to head over to top-up websites. To purchase Battle Coins, one must spend real money. Midasbuy is one of the most popular top-up websites that players can visit.

Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite can be used to buy exciting in-game cosmetics or even the Winner Pass. From weapon skins to costumes, the battle royale title comes with new cosmetics to offer to its players every season.

How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins from Midasbuy?

Players will have to select PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Midasbuy)

One needs to follow the steps given below if they want to top up their BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite from Midasbuy:

Step 1: Players will have to go to the Midasbuy website or click here to be redirected.

List of countries that appear on the website (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 2: Users will then have to select their country from the list that appears.

Step 3: They will have to choose PUBG Mobile Lite from the game list.

Step 4: PUBG Mobile Lite players will then be required to enter their Player ID and mode of payment.

Battle Coins top-up options (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 5: Users will then need to select the amount of Battle Coins they want to purchase.

Step 6: They will finally have to click the “Pay now” option and make the necessary payments.

About Midasbuy

Midasbuy @Midasbuyglobal

🔗 midasbuy.com/midasbuy/ot/sh…



🎁1. Elite Pass Plus Pack: $14.99 + extra 120 UC

🎁2. Royale Pass Pack: $5.99 + extra 50 UC

🎁3. Your Discount coupons from RPM2 can be redeemed as UC. #PUBGMOBILE RPM3 is here! Time to get your Royale Pass on #Midasbuy for MORE DISCOUNTS & EXTRA UC!🎁1. Elite Pass Plus Pack: $14.99 + extra 120 UC🎁2. Royale Pass Pack: $5.99 + extra 50 UC🎁3. Your Discount coupons from RPM2 can be redeemed as UC. #PUBGMOBILE RPM3 is here! Time to get your Royale Pass on #Midasbuy for MORE DISCOUNTS & EXTRA UC!

🔗 midasbuy.com/midasbuy/ot/sh…



🎁1. Elite Pass Plus Pack: $14.99 + extra 120 UC

🎁2. Royale Pass Pack: $5.99 + extra 50 UC

🎁3. Your Discount coupons from RPM2 can be redeemed as UC. https://t.co/UbcXN1C0tr

Midasbuy is region-specific and is not just restricted to PUBG Mobile Lite. It can top-up in-game currencies in other titles like PUBG Mobile, Chess Rush, etc. Moreover, it also has exciting offers which help players make a profit.

Note: Indian mobile gamers will not be able to top up Battle Coins from the Midasbuy website as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in the country.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul