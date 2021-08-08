5 best mid-graphics Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite in August 2021

The lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, is liked by fans worldwide for its low-device requirements. To enjoy the game more, players can tweak their sensitivity settings as per their preference.

With good graphics and gameplay, this game is one of the best battle royale mobile games that a player can enjoy. Here are a few similar games that players can enjoy.

Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite with medium graphics

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The thrilling gameplay and easy controls of this game will surely live up to fans’ expectations. Players can click here to download the battle royale game.

Powerful guns and scopes can shoot enemies. Mobile gamers can pick up two primary weapons and a secondary weapon like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite.

2) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Warrior63 is compatible with low-end devices like PUBG Mobile Lite. The matches of this game last for about 15 minutes each.

From mountainous terrains to grassy highlands, the map covers an area of 4 km * 4 km. Players can use vehicles to travel around.

3) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Free survival offers realistic weapons and ammunition, like PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can click here to download the game for free.

Users can also enjoy offline battle royale combat in this game. The controls of this title are easy and suitable for beginners.

4) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Players can not only enjoy battle royale matches but also other modes like army war mode, training modes, etc. They can click here to download it.

If mobile gamers want to enjoy the game offline, they can enjoy 20 missions. The game takes up less storage space on Android devices.

5) Polar Survival

This battle royale game offers a snow map where players have to fight for their survival. Users have the option to enjoy army survival modes as well.

The game can run easily on low-end devices like PUBG Mobile Lite. Polar Survival has weapons and vehicles that players can use to get ahead of their enemies.

This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

