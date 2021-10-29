“Every deserving BGMI gamer should get a chance to showcase their talent at the Asian Games 2022”: Immortal Gamerz

Ever since the release of BGMI, mobile gamers have been looking forward to seeing the performances of Indian esports professionals in several tournaments. Now that the season is finally here, various teams around India have been showcasing their talents in different competitions.

Harsha Shrivastava, popularly known as Immortal Gamerz, has had a series of BGMI wins, ranging from the latest Loco x Legion Clutch Invitational to the celebrated TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Harsh talks about his dedication towards gaming, Team XO, tournament wins, and more.

Q. Hello Harsh! What is it like being a BGMI player at a time when mobile gaming in India is thriving? Tell us a bit about your journey in the esports world.

Harsh: The feeling of being a BGMI player is spectacular. I had never imagined that mobile gaming could carry such huge potential.

From having zero to more than two lakh subscribers on my YouTube channel in almost three years is great. Since the competition is challenging, I push my limits to reach the next level every day.

Q. Parents are usually hesitant to allow their children to pursue esports as a profession. Did you have to convince your parents to let you be a professional gamer, or were they supportive from the very beginning?

Harsh: My parents were supportive, but they were pretty worried because they did not know that gaming could be pursued as a career. They never pushed me to choose a different path and were kind enough to keep faith in me.

Q. What is the best aspect of being a part of EsportsXO? Who do you share the best synergy with on the team?

Harsh: The best aspect about being a part of an esports organization like EsportsXO is having all my teammates under a single roof. We all share the same level of synergy as we trust each other’s decisions.

Q. Since PUBG New State is arriving soon, do you feel it will affect the BGMI audience? Will the viewership be reduced in comparison?

Harsh: The arrival of PUBG New State may affect the BGMI audience as they might shift to the new battle royale game. However, I do not think that it has a negative vibe to it. As an esports athlete, I will be happier if more and more games arrive as it will boost the growth of mobile gaming in India.

Q. PUBG Mobile was announced as one of the games in the Asian Games 2022. Since it has been mentioned that there will be a specific Asian Games version of the BR game, do you think Indian gamers will be given a chance to participate?



Harsh: I am not sure if Indian gamers will be given a chance to participate. However, I am hoping for the best. Despite everything that has transpired regarding PUBG Mobile, I feel that every deserving gamer should get a chance to showcase their talent at the 2022 Asian Games.

Q. Many famous professional players have complained about the number of hackers in BGMI. What is your take on it? What can Krafton do to improve the situation?

Harsh: Hackers spoil the fun in BGMI, and many people get disappointed as they work hard to push their rank in the game. Krafton can ban the ID of the hackers more frequently so that honest gamers do not have to struggle because of the increasing number of cheaters in BGMI.

Q. How is Team XO preparing for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series? What is the most crucial aspect that players must keep in mind when it comes to major tournaments?

Harsh: From creating new strategies to improving our synergy, we are working hard day and night. We strive to be consistent by trying different approaches if the previous ones are not working. Our team never stops grinding.

Q. Winning the BGMI Invitational Season 2 without having a single Chicken Dinner seems to be a herculean feat. How did you clinch the title in the end? What was the one thing that kept up your hopes of fighting till the end?



Harsh: We try to give our best every time we play. No matter where we are, on the bottom or the top, I believe that it is not over until it is really over. Even a single point can make a difference between winning and losing. We never lost hope when it came to winning the tournament.

Q. You have a YouTube channel with over 200K subscribers. What kind of videos do you like uploading the most? How do you plan on making your channel grow?

Harsh: I always try to upload content that upholds the best skill set regardless of how long it takes. My YouTube channel is all about the best montages and skill representations.

