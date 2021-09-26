Team XO crowned TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 champions

The second and the final day of the Grand Final of The Esports Club: BGMI Invitational Season 2 ended today. After ten grueling matches, Team XO emerged as champions with 50 finish points and 120 overall points. They took home the winner's prize of ₹3,00,000.

Team XO maintained their consistency throughout the event, and even though the team couldn't secure any Chicken Dinners, they still bagged the crown.

TSM was leading the overall points table at the end of Day 1, but a few bad games on the final day saw them drop to 2nd. However, the team played exceptionally well, securing 102 overall points with 36 finish points and claiming the runner's up prize of ₹1,50,000.

Chemin Esports managed to secure a third-place finish, aggressively playing throughout and notching the most finish points of any team. They bagged 97 overall points with 52 finishes. The side was awarded the second runner-up prize of ₹50,000.

Overall standings of BGMI Invitational finals

BGMI Invitational Season 2 finals overall standings (top ten)

The tournament was a seven-day affair, starting from 20 September. Earlier, 18 teams qualified for the Grand Finals from Group A, the Group B qualifiers, and the Play-Ins (six from each stage).

The event witnessed major upsets early as many popular and top-performing teams were eliminated while the underdog teams qualified for the finals.

Team Hydra finished at 11th place in the BGMI Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals

Team Celsius and Esports Empire, two emerging sides in the BGMI scene, showed their mettle, claiming the 4th and the 6th spots, respectively. The former showed consistency in the event while Esports Empire showed superior gunpower by securing the most finishes, tied with Chemin Esports (i.e., 52 eliminations).

Among other top teams, Global Esports found their footing at the end, as they clinched two Chicken Dinners on the final day to finish 5th. OR Esports also had a decent run, ending at the 7th spot.

The BGMI Invitational S2 prize pool distribution

The newly acquired division of Rivalry Esports, dubbed Rivalry NorthEast, couldn't find any momentum in the finals and finished at the 18th spot. Another team, Xposers, who had performed exceptionally well in the qualifiers, failed to build on that momentum in the finals to finish 12th.

Hydra Official and Mayhem, too, showed flashes of brilliance in the finals but couldn't perform consistently and finished at the 11th and 13th places, respectively.

