TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Invited teams, format, schedule, and more

The Esports Club, an up-and-coming Indian tournament organizer, recently conducted their first BGMI tournament called the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1. The organization is now back with its second season of the tournament. Similar to its predecessor, the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 carries a prize pool of INR 5,00,000. A total of 40 teams will compete against each other for 7 days.
Invited teams for the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2
Group A:
- Reckoning Esports
- TSM
- Skylightz Gaming
- Team SouL
- Orangutan
- Sea Esports
- Blind Esports
- Hydra Official
- Marcos Gaming
- Pushers
- Team INS
- Celsius
- Esports Empire
- Rivalry Esports
- Team Insane
- Mayhem
- ZOWN x 4King
- Obey
- RIP Official
- Team Tenacity
Group B:
- GodLike Esports
- Galaxy Racer
- OREsports
- 8Bit
- Team XO
- PV x IND
- Revenant Esports
- Global Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Team Tamilas
- Red Owl Gaming
- Chemin Esports
- ForceOne x Legstump Esports
- Element Esports
- Rivalry Esports
- MCYS
- Reaper
- Exposers
- Initiative Esports
- Heroes Official
Format and Schedule of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2
The BGMI tournament has been divided into four phases. These include two rounds of qualifiers, followed by a round of play-ins and Grand Finals.
The tournament will start on 20 September 2021 and continue until 26 September 2021.
Format and schedule
The 40 invited sides have been divided into two groups (A&B), each comprising 20 teams.
The teams will face off in the following format and schedule:
- Group A Qualifiers (20-21 September 2021): Teams will play a total of 10 matches over a period of 2 days. The top six teams from the group standings will qualify for the grand finals, while those finishing between 7th to 15th will be relegated to the play-ins.
- Group B Qualifiers (22-23 September 2021): Like Group A, Group B will also play a total of 10 matches in two days, and include similar rules for qualification and relegation.
- Play-Ins (24 September 2021): Relegated sides from Group A and B qualifiers will compete in a total of five matches. The top six teams from the play-ins will qualify for the grand finals.
- Grand Finals (25-26 September 2021): The grand finals will have 18 teams competing against each other in a series of 10 matches. These bouts will be held over two days. Winners will qualify for the ultimate championship.
TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Timings and streaming platforms
The tournament will be livestreamed on the official "the Esports Club" YouTube channel from 12.00pm to 5.00pm IST.
Former winners Reckoning Esports will be the team to look out for. Other than that, Godlike Esports, Revenant Esports, TSM, and 8Bit will also be strong contenders to win the BGMI event.
