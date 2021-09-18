TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Invited teams, format, schedule, and more

The Esports Club, an up-and-coming Indian tournament organizer, recently conducted their first BGMI tournament called the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1. The organization is now back with its second season of the tournament. Similar to its predecessor, the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 carries a prize pool of INR 5,00,000. A total of 40 teams will compete against each other for 7 days.

Invited teams for the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2

Group A:

Reckoning Esports

TSM

Skylightz Gaming

Team SouL

Orangutan

Sea Esports

Blind Esports

Hydra Official

Marcos Gaming

Pushers

Team INS

Celsius

Esports Empire

Rivalry Esports

Team Insane

Mayhem

ZOWN x 4King

Obey

RIP Official

Team Tenacity

Group B:

GodLike Esports

Galaxy Racer

OREsports

8Bit

Team XO

PV x IND

Revenant Esports

Global Esports

Enigma Gaming

Team Tamilas

Red Owl Gaming

Chemin Esports

ForceOne x Legstump Esports

Element Esports

Rivalry Esports

MCYS

Reaper

Exposers

Initiative Esports

Heroes Official

Format and Schedule of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2

The BGMI tournament has been divided into four phases. These include two rounds of qualifiers, followed by a round of play-ins and Grand Finals.

The tournament will start on 20 September 2021 and continue until 26 September 2021.

Format and schedule

The 40 invited sides have been divided into two groups (A&B), each comprising 20 teams.

The teams will face off in the following format and schedule:

Group A Qualifiers (20-21 September 2021) : Teams will play a total of 10 matches over a period of 2 days. The top six teams from the group standings will qualify for the grand finals, while those finishing between 7th to 15th will be relegated to the play-ins.

: Teams will play a total of 10 matches over a period of 2 days. The top six teams from the group standings will qualify for the grand finals, while those finishing between 7th to 15th will be relegated to the play-ins. Group B Qualifiers (22-23 September 2021) : Like Group A, Group B will also play a total of 10 matches in two days, and include similar rules for qualification and relegation.

: Like Group A, Group B will also play a total of 10 matches in two days, and include similar rules for qualification and relegation. Play-Ins (24 September 2021): Relegated sides from Group A and B qualifiers will compete in a total of five matches. The top six teams from the play-ins will qualify for the grand finals.

Relegated sides from Group A and B qualifiers will compete in a total of five matches. The top six teams from the play-ins will qualify for the grand finals. Grand Finals (25-26 September 2021): The grand finals will have 18 teams competing against each other in a series of 10 matches. These bouts will be held over two days. Winners will qualify for the ultimate championship.

TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Timings and streaming platforms

The tournament will be livestreamed on the official "the Esports Club" YouTube channel from 12.00pm to 5.00pm IST.

Former winners Reckoning Esports will be the team to look out for. Other than that, Godlike Esports, Revenant Esports, TSM, and 8Bit will also be strong contenders to win the BGMI event.

