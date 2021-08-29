Reckoning Esports crowned champions of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1

The fourth and final day of the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1 came to an end today after 5 matches of intense gameplay between the invited 20 teams.

Reckoning Esports was crowned champions of the event, as the team consistently performed well throughout the tournament. The team had a total of 246 points with 92 finishes. Reckoning Esports was awarded the winner's prize of INR 3,00,000.

TEC BGMI Invitational season 1 prize pool distribution (Image via TEC Twitter)

TSM FTX who has been dominating the Indian circuit recently, performed exceptionally well in this tournament and secured second place with 236 points and 112 finishes. They were awarded the second-place prize of INR 1,50,000.

Skylightz Gaming finished third in the tourney with 216 points and 84 frags. They were awarded the third-place prize of INR 50,000.

Maxy from Reckoning Esports was awarded the MVP of the tournament. The player played an instrumental role in his team's victory, bagging a total of 39 frags.

TEC BGMI Invitational S1 overall standings

The final day started with the first match being played in Miramar. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by TSM FTX who added 13 frags to their tally. Reckoning Esports finished second in this game with 9 finishes, followed by OREsports with 4 eliminations.

The second match of the day was played on the standard Erangel map. ForceOne x LegStump Esports found the much-needed form in this match and secured a victory with 7 frags. Global Esports who had been struggling throughout this event, also played well in this match to secure a second-place finish with 9 frags. Revenant Esports finished third in this match with 9 finishes to their name.

The third and fourth matches of the day were played on Miramar and Erangel again. GodLike Esports and Chemin Esports secured victory in these matches with 7 and 10 finishes, respectively. With these wins both teams climbed their way to a respectable position in the overall leaderboards.

Galaxy Racer won the fifth and final match of the day with 12 frags. Following them in second place was Skylightz Gaming with 9 eliminations. TSM FTX secured a third-place finish in this game with 11 frags to ultimately finish in third spot.

Top Fraggers of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1

1) MaxyOP (Reckoning Esports): 39 Finishes

2) Ninja (TSM FTX): 37 Finishes

3) AustinX (Revenant Esports): 32 Finishes

4) DeltaPG (8Bit): 31 Finishes

5) SamOP (Chemin Esports): 30 Finishes

