TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1: Invited teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has grown at a rapid pace in the country. With the launch of the title on both Android and IOS devices, the focus has now shifted towards the esports aspect of the title.

The latest among the third-party organizers to announce their BGMI event is The Esports Club (TEC). The Esports broadcasting company has been hosting Valorant tourneys in the country quite successfully and has made a name for itself through this title.

We are extremely excited to introduce our first ever mobile esports event; the LG Ultragear TEC Invitational for BGMI!

20 of India's top teams will be competing for a prize pool of INR 5 Lakhs!

Which teams do you think will be invited?@LGIndia#LGUltragear #TECInvitational #BGMI pic.twitter.com/Gsa4Ngl2Fk — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) August 17, 2021

TEC recently announced the first season of its BGMI Invitational featuring a prize pool of INR 5,00,000. The tournament features 20 invited teams who will battle for the ultimate prize pool. This is TEC's first BGMI event and the company will be hoping for a successful run and decent viewership.

Invited teams for TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1:

1.) IYD x Team Tamilas

2.) Galaxy Racer

3.) Skylightz Gaming

4.) Team XO

5.) 8Bit

6.) Reckoning Esports

7.) TSM FTX

8.) Team Soul

9.) Team IND

10.) ForceOne x LegStump Esports

11.) Blind Esports

12.) OREsports

13.) Global Esports

14.) Element Esports

15.) Red Owl Gaming

16.) Chemin Esports

17.) Team TapaTap

18.) Revenant Esports

19.) Marcos Gaming

20.) GodLike Esports

Format and Schedule of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1:

The tournament will start on 21 August and will continue for a period of 4 days, eventually culminating on 24 August 2021. Teams will get to play a total of 20 matches on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok with 5 matches happening each day.

Prize Pool Distribution for TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1:

The tournament offers a prize pool of INR 5,00,000 which will be distributed as follows:

Winner: 3,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 1,50,000 INR

3rd Place: 50,000 INR

Along with this, a special award will also be given to the tournament MVP.

Where and when to watch:

The TEC tournament will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of The Esports Club every day from 21 to 24 August 2021. The broadcast will begin at 11 AM IST and will go on till the completion of the day at 3:30 PM.

