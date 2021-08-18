Krafton releases Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for iOS devices

The wait for the iOS version of India's favorite battle royale, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is over. Krafton launched the title for iOS devices today. The release on iOS comes 47 days after the release of BGMI on Android devices. The announcement was met with excitement and fervor among fans of the title who were desperately waiting for its release.

Earlier, the title was released on the Google Play Store on 2 July 2021 and was met with a great reception. The title hit a massive 50 million downloads on 14 August 2021, which in itself is a huge achievement given the India-only nature of the title.

Krafton had also earlier teased the release of the title on their official social media handles on 7 August 2021. The release of the title on iOS platforms will allow players to have much smoother gameplay and a lag-free experience, something which even high-end Android devices sometimes fall short in achieving.

Players will also now be able to compete from iOS devices in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021). The deadline for the registrations of the tournament had earlier been extended from the 1 August. Krafton recently revealed that the tournament will start next month, i.e. September 2021.

BGMI officials also announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series had received a total of 540,000 registrations as of 16 August 2021. The company also revealed that the streaming schedule for the tournament will be announced shortly after registrations are closed.

It would be intriguing to see what new records BGMI breaks following its release on iOS devices. Given that the title is much anticipated, it is sure to break many milestones in terms of download count. Revenue numbers for the game are also expected to rise in the near future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish