Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), India's favorite battle royale, has achieved a great amount of success ever since its launch. The title has broken numerous records both in terms of downloads and viewership numbers for its Esports tournaments. The craze for the game continues to increase as more and more players pour in to experience the breathtaking battle royale action.

BGMI hits 50 million downloads on play store

In the latest news regarding BGMI, it was announced today that the game completed the massive milestone of 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. BGMI completed this milestone on August 14, 2021, 43 days post the launch of the title on Android devices.

Keeping in mind the fact that the game is only made for India users, this milestone is humungous. BGMI made this news public through their various social media platforms and congratulated their player-base for helping them achieve this target.

Earlier, the developers announced the 50 Million downloads milestone event, which included an in-game giveaway of crate coupons and cosmetics.

Upon completion of 48 million downloads, players got 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, similarly on reaching 49 million downloads, players were awarded 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap. When the title finally reached 50 million download today, players will get a permanent Galaxy Messenger Set.

These rewards are currently available in the game's event section as all these milestones have been completed. Players can redeem these rewards up to a month from today (ie from August 16 to September 16 2021).

Announcing this, the head of the BGMI division at Krafton, Wooyol Lim, extended his wishes to the Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that Krafton was delighted to be a part of the celebration, which was made even sweeter with BGMI hitting 50M downloads in just over a month. He also hoped that the BGMI tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series due to be held next month, will receive a similar response.

The post on the official BGMI website also said that the company will make announcements regarding the much-awaited launch of BGMI on iOS very soon. They asked fans to stay tuned to the BGMI social media platforms

