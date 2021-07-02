Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) final version officially launched for Indian users

The final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has officially been launched, to the delight of fans across the country.

The announcement was made in a social media post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles. The post reads:

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans in India who have been waiting for the official launch of Krafton’s BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. As of July 2, 2021, thanks to your support, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has been officially released."

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) officially available on Google Play Store

While Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially out on the Android platform, the social media post does not mention anything about the game's release for iOS devices. An announcement regarding the same will likely be made in the days to come.

Those who have Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India can simply update the game to get the final version. Meanwhile, players who do not have it can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices:

Step 1: Players must open the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Alternatively, they can use this link to be redirected to the Google Play Store page of the game.

Step 2: Players should then click on the “Install” button. The download for the game will begin.

Step 3: Once the game is fully installed, players can open it and select between the two available resource packs.

Players will be able to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices after they log in to the game.

Players can transfer all their PUBG Mobile data to BGMI, including in-game currencies and more.

