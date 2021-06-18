"Krafton's new virtual world elements make BGMI more fun to play": Kronten Gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India's unique features and contribution to esports ecosystem

The wait has ended for Indian PUBG Mobile players after the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently launched. The developers disclosed that it is now open to all, so every user can get a glimpse of what the eagerly anticipated game has to offer.

This game has been eliciting a great deal of attention from casual gamers as well as content creators. The overall audience for the game is pretty excited about what is yet to unfold regarding esports, events and more features the developers mentioned in the initial announcement.

In a statement, Chetan Chandgude, aka Kronten Gaming, gave his views on Battleground Mobile India’s arrival.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) opens more slots for Early Access: How to register, free rewards, and more

"Content creators community and esports ecosystem will get the much-needed acceleration": Kronten's shares his thoughts about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Kronten, the renowned YouTuber, has a massive fanbase on YouTube and presently boasts a subscriber count of 2.16 million. Over the past year, he has gained around 300 thousand subscribers and 46 million views.

The owner of GodLike Esports had these words regarding the exclusive Indian version, BGMI:

As promised, the virtual world created by Krafton with the new elements makes BGMI more adventurous and fun to play. I am personally was very emotional & excited when I first get the experience of playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, the whole community looking forward to the exclusive version will be overwhelmed once they will experience this game. It will rise to the expectation to everyone not only the gamers community but even people, in general, people are curious about how big this will be in the world of esports will get their answers.

He further added that:

Content creators community and esports ecosystem will get the much-needed acceleration in their respective fields with this exclusive game. Now, the early access to the beta version of the game is open for all, I will urge everyone to be a part of this historic game and share their experiences

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK+OBB file size, features, minimum system requirements, and more revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji