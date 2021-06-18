Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) opens more slots for Early Access: How to register, free rewards, and more

To the delight of Indian mobile gamers, Krafton has opened up more slots for the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The BGMI Early Access was made available on the Google Play Store on June 17th, 2021. Unfortunately, only a few players were able to get into the beta program before Krafton announced that they weren't accepting any more testers.

This article takes a look at how players can register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta program.

"More slots will be made available frequently" -Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developers on Early Access testing slots

In a recent social media post, Krafton had this to say about the testing slots for Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access:

“Can't get in? Don't worry, more slots will be made available frequently.”

Now that extra slots are available, players have to be quick to join the beta program.

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta program:

Step 1: Players can click here to get redirected to the registration link.

Slots for the Beta Program of BGMI have opened up

Step 2: Upon reaching the registration page, players should click on the “Become a Tester” button.

Step 3: After successful registration, they can click on the “Download it from Google Play” button. This will take them to the Google Play Store page of BGMI, where they can download and install the game.

Players need to have enough space on their devices before downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India, as the size of the game on the Google Play Store is 721 MB.

Also read: Is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) UC more expensive than PUBG Mobile? All you need to know

Free Rewards

1 Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP Card and 2x BP Card are the rewards for the players

Players will receive 2x EXP Card, 2x BP Card and 1 Supply Crate Coupon in their inbox after registering for the beta program. The items will only be available until 2:30 PM, so players will have to claim them as soon as possible.

Resource Packs

Resource Packs in BGMI

Players will have to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India resource packs in-game as the lightweight installation function has been incorporated. Here are the two available resource packs:

1) Low-spec Resource Pack: 379.6MB

2) HD Resource Pack: 618.2 MB

Also read: “Start playing BGMI with whatever device you have”: Techno Gamerz opens up about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Esports potential with Hastar

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh