Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK+OBB file size, features, minimum system requirements, and more revealed

On May 6th, Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced, and the pre-registrations for it also soon commenced. Finally, after more than a month, Early Access for the game was released by the developers, and it rejuvenated the entire Indian PUBG Mobile community.

Users can utilize APK and OBB files to download the title. They also have the opportunity to transfer their data from the global version of PUBG Mobile via Facebook and Twitter to Battlegrounds Mobile India and retrieve their old content.

APK and OBB files, features, and more information about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Links to APK and OBB files and their size

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB: Click here

The size of BGMI's APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. Therefore, sufficient storage is required.

The files for Android 9 devices are separate:

APK for Android 9 devices: Click here

OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here

Features

Hit effects in BGMI

Here are a few features of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Matchmaking: Since the game is exclusive to the country, matchmaking with gamers from other countries isn’t possible. Indian users will only come up against other Indian players.

Hit Effect: The Hit Effect is available in only three colors: light green, dark green, and light yellow. Unfortunately, the color red, available in the global version of PUBG Mobile, isn’t present in BGMI.

Display Messages: Upon killing a foe, a message reading: “You finished someone” would appear on the players’ screens instead of “You killed.” Also, the message stating “You were defeated” will show up after gamers are killed.

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum system requirements mentioned on the Google Play Store page of BGMI:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

To run the game, users need to meet these requirements.

Social media handles

Here are the links to BGMI’s social media handles:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

