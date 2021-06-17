Battlegrounds Mobile India releases official Community Policy for players

Developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India have been pouring in over the past few days, and the entire community is over the moon. Today, the highly anticipated game's Early Access was made available on the Google Play Store. Only those who are selected for the Beta Program can access it.

Users can now also migrate their older PUBG Mobile data to the Indian version.

Recently, via a post on the official website, Battlegrounds Mobile India released their official Community Policy.

Community Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India released by the developers

The developers have mentioned some basic rules that players are recommended to follow. Users must yield to:

Things that the players need to follow (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

1) Being a Good Squadmate

2) Respecting Your Fellow Survivors

3) Promoting a Fair Environment

4) Staying on Topic

5) Call for Back-Up

On the other hand, these are the activities that are mentioned in the Community Policy that players must avoid:

Activities that the players must refrain from (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

1) Discrimination

2) Toxic Behavior

3) Promoting an Unfair Environment

4) Sharing Illegal Content

5) Spoiling Information

In case of violations, the developers have stated the following:

Violations (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

"To maintain a healthy community culture, we may delete posts or comments that are deemed unacceptable without prior notice. We may also restrict access to official communities depending on the severity of the infraction. Finally, if you suspect or see behavior that violates a social or community platform’s terms of services or policy, please leverage that platform’s unique reporting process.”

Readers can click here to read the detailed Community Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Apart from this, Krafton has also released BGMI's official Rules of Conduct which talks about the ban policies. For instance, acts like exploiting bugs, modification of game client, teamkilling, abusing, teaming, and usage of unauthorized programs and hardware devices would lead to permanent bans. Click here to read it.

