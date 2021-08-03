TEC Gauntlet will help South Asian Valorant teams to build a brand: Ishaan Arya

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 has come to an end with Velocity Gaming being crowned champions after beating Global Esports in the Grand-Finals. They were the most consistent teams throughout the tournament.

The Esports Club is one of the most renowned esports organizations in India. Previously, they organized some notable Valorant events for the South Asian region, such as the TEC Valorant Challenger Series and the TEC Invitational Valorant Series. They have also organized tournaments for Apex Legends and PUBG PC in recent times to boost the gaming scene in the country.

Last May, The Esports Club announced TEC Gauntlet, an International Valorant tournament spread over four seasons that boasts a massive collective prize pool of INR 52 Lakhs. A total of 256 teams have registered for the first season of TEC Gauntlet. From there, only 16 teams have qualified for the Group-Stage of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

All 16 teams were divided into two groups. The top four teams from each group qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The Playoffs had a double-elimination format, and Velocity Gaming emerged as champions after a thrilling encounter against Global Esports in the Grand-Finals.

Ishaan Arya, the CEO of The Esports Club discussed the success of Season 1 and also revealed their plans for the upcoming season to Sportskeeda Esports.

TEC Gauntlet reach 5.5 million views for the inaugural season

Some players have shown their skills at some other level and helped their team to be successful in TEC Gauntlet Season. Players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar, Mohit "MW1" Wakle, Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia, Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar and Santhosh "Rafaaaa" Kumar were in top form throughout the event.

SK Rossi and MW1 were joint MVPs of the tournament with 13 MVP titles each. MW1 has also become the "Rookie player of the season."

Ishaan Arya, CEO of The Esports Club said:

"TEC Gauntlet season 1 was a huge success, but it's just the first step in our journey. We want to change how folks approach esports in the region, both from the side of brands, their expectations, the kind of investments & support and of course the players, their seriousness, long term commitment and professionalism that's required to help make the ecosystem grow and be successful."

A large number of fans tuned in to see their favorite teams battling for the ultimate glory. Over 15 thousand viewers tuned in to watch the grand finals of season 1 of the TEC Gauntlet, helping the event reach 5.5 million views for the inaugural season.

Ishaan Arya also pointed out the importance of the collective work by the tournament organizers, brands and teams. He also thanked all the sponsors, teams and others for a successful end to the season. He said:

"Most people don't realize it's the TO, Brands and Players/Teams as joint stakeholders that need to come together to make an event succeed and the ecosystem grow. Remove any one part and you'll end up hitting a ceiling really soon. We hope to start bridging those gaps with events like the TEC Gauntlet to pave the way for a brighter esports future in India with TEC at the heart of it."

He also promised to deliver better in the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. Ishaan said:

"With Season 2 we're going to see a lot more focus on content around the event, players being front and center and really helping teams build their brand while also providing them with exciting new opportunities!"

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 will start in the next few weeks and the qualifier is currently going on. More than 250 teams are competing for just four slots in season 2.

