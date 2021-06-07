All the 16 teams qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, starting on June 12th

After four rounds of online qualifiers, 16 teams defied all the odds and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The Esports Club [TEC] is one of the most renowned esports organizations in India. Previously, TEC has organized some notable Valorant tournaments. However, recently they announced a four-season-long tournament with a massive collective prize pool of ₹52 Lakh, and it is being conducted in association with WD Black and AMD.

Here are the top 16 teams who have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 which will start on June 12.

16 qualified teams for TEC Gauntlet Season 1:

A total of 256 teams registered for the online qualifier for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. After 4 rounds of single-elimination qualifiers, 16 teams finally made their way through to the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming qualified for the first season of the TEC Gauntlet by beating Team Rapid in the qualifier round-4. They secured a flawless victory against their opposition to secure their place in the main event.

Team Fangs

Team Fangs beat Orgless in the final qualifier round with a 2-0 scoreline.

Force One Esports:

Force One Esports is one of 16 teams who have made their way through to the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They beat Team Moon by a 2-1 margin and qualified for the main event.

Godlike Esports:

Godlike Esports is one of the top teams in India. They beat 7SINS 2-0 in the round-4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 qualifiers and qualified for the main event.

Team Inazuma

Team Inazuma also qualified for the upcoming TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They beat Union Gaming ZeGG with a 2-1 scoreline.

Team Kuch Bhi:

It is one of the newest teams in India. They have made their way through to the main event of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They beat Rebellious Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline.

Global Esports:

Global Esports qualified for the main event of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating Orgless5 with a 2-0 scoreline. Global Esports is surely one of the title contenders for the tournament.

ROG Academy:

ROG Academy eliminated Reckoning Esports in final round of the qualifier and secured their place in the main event. They beat their opponents by a 2-0 margin and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Samurai Esports:

Samurai Esports qualified for TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by securing a flawless victory against Team Sonic to secure their place in the main event.

Simple:

Simple qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 main event after beating Generation x Gamers with a 2-0 scoreline. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the main event starting June 12th.

Insignia:

Insignia beat Villainous 2-0 in the final qualifier round of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 and qualified for the main event.

Team Valor:

Team Valor defeated J-Muds Esports in the round-4 qualifier of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They won the tie with a 2-1 scoreline.

Tempest:

Tempest secured their place in the final 16 of qualified teams by beating Team Hyperion X with a 2-0 scoreline.

True Rippers:

True Rippers also made their way through to the final event of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They clean swept Playground Esports to qualify for the main event.

Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming secured their place in the main event of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. by beating DirectGharPe 2-0. They are surely one of the title contenders for this season.

The Esports Team:

The Esports Team, previously known as T69 secured their place in the main event of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They secured a flawless victory against ALC in the final qualifier round.

