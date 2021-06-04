T69 and Global Esports find their way to the round-of-16 in TEC Gauntlet Season 1

T69 and Global Esports secured their place in the round-of-16 of TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating their opponents in the round-of-32.

Two matches were played on day 2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Both matches were a best-of-three tie. Team ALC faced T69 and Global Esports faced Orgless5.

The results of the day 2 matches of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 were as follows:

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Round-of-32 tie

Team ALC vs T69:

Team ALC and T69 faced off in a best-of-three tie today. The three Valorant maps selected by the teams following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Bind

Split

Team ALC vs T69 Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

T69 started the game as the defenders and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team ALC secured just one round in their favor. However, T69 secured 4 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the tie.

Team ALC 4-13 T69

Team ALC vs T69 Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

T69 started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Team ALC secured just one round in the second half. However, T69 secured 6 more rounds and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Team ALC 6-13 T69

Team ALC vs T69 Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Global Esports vs Orgless5:

Global Esports went on against Orgless5 today, and the three maps that were selected for the match were:

Haven

Breeze

Icebox

Global Esports vs Orgless5 Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Global Esports started the game on the defending side and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Orgless5 secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Global Esports took 5 more rounds and took a lead in the tie.

Global Esports 13-6 Orgless5

Global Esports vs Orgless5 Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Breeze

Global Esports started the game as the defenders and secured 9 rounds in the first half. Orgless5 took 3 rounds in the second half. However, Global Esports took 4 more rounds in the second half and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.

Global Esports 13-6 Orgless5

Global Esports vs Orgless5 Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With these win, T69 and Global Esports have qualified for the round-of-16 tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

