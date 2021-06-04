Intel's first Valorant event in the region starting June 7

Intel is ready to host its first Valorant event in the region in partnership with Lenovo and in association with The Esports Club.

The Esports Club is one of the most well-known esports organizations in India and they have hosted multiple Valorant tournaments in recent times. They are currently hosting TEC Gauntlet, an International Valorant tournament spread over four seasons that has a prize pool of ₹52 Lakh.

However, the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open is going to start on June 7th.

Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open starting this week:

Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open is going to be played between June 7th and June 21st. A total of 128 teams will go head to head against each other. All the teams will be fighting for a prizepool of ₹3 Lakh. The tournament will be played in Single Elimination format.

Prize Pool:

The champion of the tournament will get ₹50,000 along with 5 Legion Backpacks and Croma Coupons worth ₹50,000. The runner-up will receive ₹25,000 along with 5 Legion Keyboards and Croma Coupons worth ₹25,000. The 3rd and 4th place team will receive ₹12,500 along with 5 Legion Headsets and Croma Coupons worth ₹12,500.

The registration for the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open is currently going on. Players can head to this website for more details about the upcoming Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open and also to register.

Intel has hosted multiple tournaments in the South Asia region. But this is the first time they are organizing something for Valorant in this region.

Valorant has gained immense popularity in the South Asian region since its release last year. Many former CS: GO professionals switched to Valorant to explore opportunities in Valorant.

After a long wait, players in the region have got their opportunity to represent their country in the Valorant Champions Tour after the announcement of Valorant Conquerors Championship. All the teams are putting in some incredible hard work for the upcoming VCC. Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open will surely be highly beneficial for players as a platform to test their skills & practice before VCC.

Edited by Gautham Balaji