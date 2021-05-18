The Esports Club announces four-season-long TEC Gauntlet Valorant Tournament with a 52 lakh prize pool

The Esports Club recently announced TEC Gauntlet, an International Valorant tournament spread over four seasons that boasts a massive collective prize pool.

The Esports Club is one of the most well-known esports organizations in India. Previously, The Esports Club organized notable esports events such as the TEC Valorant Challenger Series and the TEC Invitational Valorant Series. TEC Gauntlet is the new Valorant tournament series organized by The Esports Club, and it is being conducted in association with WD Black and AMD.

The TEC Gauntlet Valorant Tournament is a four-season-long competition and will begin in June 2021.

The Esports Club Gauntlet Valorant Tournament

The Esports Club recently announced the TEC Gauntlet Valorant Tournament. The TEC Gauntlet is set to be South Asia’s largest Valorant event, with a massive collective prize pool of ₹ 52,00,000/-.

The unique format of the TEC Gauntlet will see it being spread over four seasons. Each season is further split into a regular season, followed by a playoff featuring the top teams, who will compete for the Championship. After every season, new teams will have an opportunity to join the league via independent qualifiers, each with their own prize money.

In addition to the main competitive event, the TEC Gauntlet will also feature special All-Star Tournaments during the mid-season break to spice up the action, once again with its own prize pool.

Ishaan Arya, Co-founder of The Esports Club said,

The TEC Gauntlet truly is the crown jewel for us at The Esports Club. We’ve been working hard over the past year running some of the largest Valorant events in the region, understanding what the players and fans are looking for, and of course coming up with a great competitive format that enables us to create something that is truly exciting without a dull moment!

Mansoor Nabu Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, further added on the need for proper competitive opportunities,

At The Esports Club, we’ve always put players first. Our Aim has always been to create proper competitive esports opportunities for teams and players to be able to make a living off esports with no frills attached. With the TEC Gauntlet, our goal is to provide the ultimate competitive platform for Valorant players in South Asia to aspire towards, without keeping it out of reach for amateur teams thanks to our regular open qualifiers.

TEC Gauntlet, powered by WD BLACK and AMD Ryzen, is set to run from June, 2021 to January, 2022. Registration for the qualifiers is now open on The Esports Club Website.