The Esports Club concludes LG Ultragear TEC Invitational for Valorant with INR 9 Lakhs prize pool

TEC Valorant Invitational by the Esports Club recently concluded with the third and final season of the Tournament.

The popular Bangalore-based esports startup organization joined hands with LG Ultragear and HyperX for the Valorant Invitational event, spanning three seasons in January, February, and March of 2021. Eight teams were invited to compete for an INR 3 Lakh prize pool.

The entire three-month campaign was one of the most successful Valorant esports events in the region, with peak viewership records and engagement across the community.

The 3 seasons of the TEC Invitational Valorant

Global Esports won Season 1 and Season 2 of The TEC Invitational Valorant, whilst Team Mahi won Season 3. The three-month-long Valorant esports event created opportunities for underdog teams such as Enigma Gaming and Samurai Esports to establish visibility and credibility in the ecosystem. They showed glimpses of their greatness throughout the event.

Enigma Gaming won hearts as it managed to beat the champion Global Esports and secure its first-ever spot in a tournament final for season 3 of the Valorant Invitational.

Ishaan Arya, the co-founder of The Esports Club, has this to say:

We couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2021 with such a fantastic response from our teams and fans. The TEC Invitational is just the first step in what we have planned for 2021 and we will be announcing some game-changing campaigns for Valorant in the next few weeks.

The campaign broke records with a massive 11.5k concurrent viewers for the finals. The three editions of the TEC Invitational Valorant had exceptional viewership figures of over 4.5 million on YouTube.

Mansoor "Nabu" Ahmed, the Director Of Esports at The Esports Club, further stated this:

It’s great to see the level of play going up with each passing event. Teams are doing their homework, putting in the hard work, and really pushing some of these seeded teams to the limit on a regular basis! This is an extremely positive sign for the future of Valorant Esports in India.

The TEC Invitational Valorant by The Esports Club in association with LG Ultragear and HyperX was a success and has left players and fans looking forward to future Valorant esports events.