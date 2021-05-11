Streamcoi helps elevate how TEC can leverage their partnered content creators in running campaigns: Ishaan Arya, co-founder, The Esports Club

One of India’s most prominent tournament organizers, The Esports Club, has recently gone into a partnership with Streamcoi to automate their stream branding management.

Streamcoi has often been highly sought after thanks to how they have revolutionized bulk live-stream management. They have also streamlined much of how content creators and esports organizations can grow their businesses in a volatile industry.

In an interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Ishaan Arya, co-founder of The Esports Club, went over some benefits that the platform brings to his business.

He also opened up about the upcoming TEC Gauntlet and how integral Streamcoi will be in helping the competition become of the most significant Valorant events in the region.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Sir, The Esports Club’s recent partnership with Streamcoi is quite a landmark moment for Indian esports organizations. Can you tell us a bit about some of the vision that went behind it and the outcome that you expect from the partnership in the coming months?

Ishaan Arya: We’re always looking to innovate in what we provide our partners and clients. Streamcoi helps elevate how we can leverage our partnered content creators in running campaigns for brands and special invitational events, like the recently concluded WD Black Cup, powered by AMD Ryzen.

Q. Streamcoi is often hailed as a platform that has revolutionized the way stream management is done, streamlining much of the processes along with automating stream brand management. How exactly do you feel that the platform will help The Esports Club monetize and grow its live-streaming partnerships?

Ishaan Arya: We work with multiple partners, and often, there are 3 to 4 parallel streamer campaigns running across various brands. A lot of times, the streamers are also part of multiple campaigns.

Streamcoi allows us to centrally make changes to and track campaigns, without having to worry about creative/stream implementation for each streamer individually.

After one initial 10-minute setup and check, our campaign managers track each campaign individually, while also updating creatives/links centrally, without having to follow up with each individual streamer, which can take a long time.

Q. When it comes to organizing and hosting future esports tournaments on titles like Valorant, CS: GO, and Call of Duty: Mobile, what is the role that Streamcoi will play when it comes to production and broadcasting?

Ishaan Arya: In addition to centrally managing link distribution and ad distribution across streams, Streamcoi also has a robust tracking mechanism that is very crucial in helping provide accurate metrics to our partners in terms of brand/campaign visibility, link click through rates, and, of course, details on audience demographics.

We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with @streamcoi_com to innovate and automate our campaigns for sponsored content and advertisements on our influencer streams while minimizing workload. pic.twitter.com/0tRVFtutcK — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) May 6, 2021

Q. Do you feel that this partnership will revolutionize how other Indian esports organizations and content creators approach the live streaming business?

Ishaan Arya: This partnership has already proved very fruitful for us across various campaigns for multiple partners.

It’s already starting to turn heads, with more interest from new and existing partners that haven’t leveraged the platform yet to help simplify the process of engaging with content creators while also being able to better study the impact.

