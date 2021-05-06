The Esports Club announces partnership with Streamcoi to automate stream branding management

One of the biggest tournament organizers and esports platforms in India, The Esports Club recently announced that they will be partnering with Streamcoi to automate stream branding management.

To those unaware, Streamcoi is a platform that has changed how stream-management works. It revolutionized how live-streaming can be handled in bulk and streamlined the ways in which streamers and esports organizations can grow their business.

The Esports Club's partnership with Streamcoi for their future tournaments and broadcasts is indeed a significant development for the esports scene of the region.

With Streamcoi enabled in their upcoming tournaments on titles like Valorant, CS: GO, and Call of Duty: Mobile, The Esports Club will be able to monetize live streams much more effectively. Moreover, this collaboration will even aid their network of 20 streamers and help brands connect with the right streamers to improve brand visibility.

When discussing the partnership with Streamcoi, Mr. Ishaan Arya, co-founder of The Esports Club, said:

“Consulting and Marketing Services is a major vertical for us. We specialize in creating long-term partnerships that are in the interest of both, our brand partners and of course the content creators. We work only with a hand-picked roster of streamers to ensure we can drive the most value to our partners and we’re always looking at creating exciting new campaigns. The partnership with Streamcoi helps ensure we can continue to innovate and drive unparalleled value to partners throughout 2021. ”

Mr. Jakub Janaszek, Brand Manager at Streamcoi, also commented on the proceedings by saying:

“Promoting brands in esports and gaming is becoming one of the most effective ways to reach young audiences worldwide. Top managers, like members of The Esports Club, offer campaigns across dozens of influencers at the same time. However, this would be hardly implemented without automatization of content, data, and streamer management. I am very happy that they trusted Streamcoi and decided to introduce innovative solutions for their partners. I am sure that the brands which decide on their campaigns will quickly notice the benefits that good promotion in gaming provides”.

The Esports Club's partnership with Streamcoi will certainly bring a lot of changes to stream management in India, not just for tournament organizers but for content creators and esports organizations as well.