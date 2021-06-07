Create
Notifications
×

Force One Esports and Godlike Esports made it to the top 16 of TEC Gauntlet Season 1

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Roun-of-32 tie (Image via TEC)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Roun-of-32 tie (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 20 hr ago

Force One Esports and Godlike Esports become the final two teams to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Force One Esports went on against Team Moon, and 7SINS took on Godlike Esports in a best-of-three tie on day 4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Round-of-32 tie

Team Moon vs Force One Esports:

Team Moon and Force One Esports selected these maps:

  • Bind
  • Haven
  • Ascent
Team Moon vs Force One Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Moon vs Force One Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Bind

Force One Esports started game as defenders and secured 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Moon secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Force One Esports secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Team Moon 7-13 Force One Esports

Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Team Moon started the game as the aggressor and secured 6 rounds in the first half. However, Force One Esports failed to secure a single round in the second half. Team Moon secured 7 rounds equalized the tie.

Team Moon 13-6 Force One Esports

Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 3: Ascent

Force One Esports started the game as aggressors and dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Moon failed to secure a single round. However, Force One Esports took 3 more rounds and won the tie to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Team Moon 2-13 Force One Esports

Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Moon vs Force One Esports Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

7SINS vs Godlike Esports:

The three maps selected for the match between 7SINS and Godlike Esports were:

  • Ascent
  • Haven
  • Bind
7SINS vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
7SINS vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Godlike Esports started the game as attackers and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, 7SINS was able to secure just one round. However, Godlike Esports took 5 more rounds and won the tie.

7SINS 5-13 Godlike Esports

7SINS vs Godlike Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
7SINS vs Godlike Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Godlike Esports started as the defenders on Haven and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds. In the second half, 7SINS took 2 rounds. However, Godlike Esports secured 4 more rounds and a flawless victory to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

7SINS 5-13 Godlike Esports

7SINS vs Godlike Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
7SINS vs Godlike Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With these win, Force Onme Esports and Godlike Esports became the final two teams of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
comments icon
Esports Valorant India
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी