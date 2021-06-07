Force One Esports and Godlike Esports made it to the top 16 of TEC Gauntlet Season 1

Force One Esports and Godlike Esports become the final two teams to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
Force One Esports went on against Team Moon, and 7SINS took on Godlike Esports in a best-of-three tie on day 4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Round-of-32 tie
Team Moon vs Force One Esports:
Team Moon and Force One Esports selected these maps:
- Bind
- Haven
- Ascent
Map 1: Bind
Force One Esports started game as defenders and secured 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Moon secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Force One Esports secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.
Team Moon 7-13 Force One Esports
Map 2: Haven
Team Moon started the game as the aggressor and secured 6 rounds in the first half. However, Force One Esports failed to secure a single round in the second half. Team Moon secured 7 rounds equalized the tie.
Team Moon 13-6 Force One Esports
Map 3: Ascent
Force One Esports started the game as aggressors and dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Moon failed to secure a single round. However, Force One Esports took 3 more rounds and won the tie to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
Team Moon 2-13 Force One Esports
7SINS vs Godlike Esports:
The three maps selected for the match between 7SINS and Godlike Esports were:
- Ascent
- Haven
- Bind
Map 1: Ascent
Godlike Esports started the game as attackers and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, 7SINS was able to secure just one round. However, Godlike Esports took 5 more rounds and won the tie.
7SINS 5-13 Godlike Esports
Map 2: Haven
Godlike Esports started as the defenders on Haven and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds. In the second half, 7SINS took 2 rounds. However, Godlike Esports secured 4 more rounds and a flawless victory to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
7SINS 5-13 Godlike Esports
With these win, Force Onme Esports and Godlike Esports became the final two teams of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.