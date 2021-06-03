Samurai Esports and Velocity Gaming qualify for the round-of-16 of TEC Gauntlet Season 1 

Samurai Esports and Velocity Gaming have qualified for the round-of-16 of TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating their opposition in the round-of-32.

The Esports Club, one of the most well-known esports organizers in India, recently announced a four-season-long tournament with a massive collective prize pool of ₹52 Lakh. TEC Gauntlet Season 1 started a few days ago with 256 teams.

However, the live telecast of the matches started with the round-of-32 tie today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Round-of-32 tie

Samurai Esports vs Team Sonic

Samurai Esports and Team Sonic faced off in a best-of-three tie today.

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Haven

Icebox

Bind

Samurai Esports vs Team Sonic Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders and secured 10 rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Team Sonic failed to secure a single round. However, Samurai Esports took three more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Samurai Esports 13-2 Team Sonic

Samurai Esports vs Team Sonic Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Icebox

Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After a side-swap, Team Sonic secured three rounds in their favor.

However, Samurai Esports secured two more rounds and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline, and qualified for round-of-16 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Samurai Esports 13-4 Team Sonic

Samurai Esports vs Team Sonic Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Velocity Gaming vs DirectGharPe

Velocity Gaming and DirectGharPe faced each other in a best-of-three tie today.

The three selected maps for today's matchup were:

Bind

Split

Haven

Velocity Gaming vs DirectGharPe Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Bind

Velocity Gaming started the game as the attackers and took the lead in the first half, securing seven rounds for themselves. After the side swap, DirectGharPe secured one round in their favor. However, Velocity Gaming took six more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Velocity Gaming 13-6 DirectGharPe

Velocity Gaming vs DirectGharPe Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Split

Velocity Gaming started the game as the defenders and secured eight rounds in its favor. DirectGharPe secured three rounds in the second half. However, Velocity Gaming secured five more rounds in the second half and won the tie by a 2-0 margin, and moving on to the next round of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Velocity Gaming 13-7 DirectGharPe

Velocity Gaming vs DirectGharPe Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

