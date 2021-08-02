Velocity Gaming crowned champions of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1

Velocity Gaming became champions of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by defeating Global Esports in the Grand-Finals.

After a month-long journey in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, Velocity Gaming claimed the title after the win against their rival, Global Esports in the Grand-Finals. They beat Global Esports in a best-of-five series with a 3-2 scoreline.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Grand-Finals: Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming were the two most consistent teams throughout the tournament. Both of these teams were unbeatable in the Group-Stages of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 and qualified for the Playoffs as Group-toppers.

The two teams faced each other in the Upper-Bracket Finals in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 where Global Esports defeated Velocity Gaming by securing a flawless win. However, Velocity Gaming beat F1LS Esports in Lower-Bracket Finals and once again joined Global Esports in the Grand-Finals.

Fans witnessed one of the most entertaining 'El-Classico' of Indian Valorant today. The five selected maps for the matchup were:

Bind

Icebox

Breeze

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Bind

Both teams were at their best in the first half as both secured six rounds each. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming was able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, Global Esports won seven more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Global Esports 13-8 Velocity Gaming

Map 2: Icebox

After losing the first map, Velocity Gaming came back stronger in the second map. The first half ended with a 7-5 scoreline as Velocity Gaming were in an advantageous position going into the second half. In the second half, Global Esports was able to win just one round. However, Velocity Gaming secured six more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 6-13 Velocity Gaming

Map 3: Breeze

Map 3 saw another nail-biting fight as both teams secured six rounds each in the first half. In the second half, Global Esports took five more rounds as the defender. However, Velocity Gaming secured seven more rounds in their attack and won the match.

Global Esports 11-13 Velocity Gaming

Map 4: Ascent

Global Esports started the map as the aggressor this time and secured the advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming won five more rounds. However, Global Esports secured six more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 13-10 Velocity Gaming

Map 5: Split

It all came down to the final map of the series to decide the winner of the tie. Velocity Gaming started the map this time as the attackers and secured seven rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Global Esports took six more rounds in their favor. However, Velocity Gaming secured six rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 11-13 Velocity Gaming

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 has come to an end and Global Esports became the runners-up of the tournament. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming were crowned the champions of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 and remain the best team in South Asia.

Edited by Siddharth Satish