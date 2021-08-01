TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs: Velocity Gaming joined Global Esports in the Grand-Finals

Velocity Gaming joined Global Esports in the Grand-Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. They beat F1LS Esports in the Lower-Bracket Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs and qualified for the Grand-Finals.

Velocity Gaming dropped to Lower-Bracket after losing against Global Esports in the Upper-Bracket Finals. Meanwhile, F1LS Esports knocked out Enigma Gaming to secure their place in the Lower-Bracket Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-three series in the Lower-Bracket Finals to secure a slot in the Grand-Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 alongside Global Esports.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Lower-Bracket Finals results

Velocity Gaming took on F1LS Esports in the Lower-Bracket Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three series. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the matchup following the map veto process were:

Bind

Breeze

Haven

Map 1: Bind

The first match of the series was played on Bind. Velocity Gaming started off the map as the defender and dominated the first half by winning 11 rounds. After the side swap, F1LS Esports was able to take just one round in their favor.

However, Velocity Gaming secured two more rounds and grabbed the lead in the series.

Velocity Gaming's captain and the IGL, Amaterasu, was the MVP of this match with 15 kills.

Velocity Gaming 13-2 F1LS Esports

Map 1 Scorecard

Map 2: Breeze

Velocity Gaming again started the map as the defender and fans saw a very similar story. Velocity Gaming again dominated the first half by securing nine rounds in their favor.

After the side swap, F1LS Esports took three rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured three more rounds in their favor and won the match and series.

Velocity Gaming 13-6 F1LS Esports

Map 2 Scorecard

After this loss, F1LS Esports' journey in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 has come to an end. They finished as the second runners-up in the competition.

Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming reached the Grand-Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 and they will again face Global Esports on August 1st in a best-of-five tie. This time, Velocity Gaming will surely try to take their revenge in the Grand-Finals.

