TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs: Rules, brackets, structure, and more

The Esports Club (TEC) has finally announced the brackets, structure, and other details of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

After a month-long Valorant action in the group stage, only eight teams have made their way through to the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The top four teams from two different groups have qualified for the Playoffs. The qualified teams are as follows:

Group A:

Global Esports

Godlike Esports

F1LS Esports

Team Valor

Group B:

Velocity Gaming

Enigma Gaming

Samurai Esports

The Esports Team

These eight teams will be fighting for a staggering prizepool of 9.25 Lakhs INR in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs will be played in a double-elimination method:

The eight qualified teams were divided into two seeds. The top two teams from each group were in the Seed-1 category whereas the teams that placed third and fourth were in Seed-2.

Teams from the two seeds have been drawn at random and matched up in the Upper-Bracket Quarter-Final. After the draw, the brackets are as follows:

UB Quarter-Final Match 1: Enigma Gaming vs F1LS Esports

UB Quarter-Final Match 2: Global Esports vs Samurai Esports

UB Quarter-Final Match 3: Velocity Gaming vs The Esports Team

UB Quarter-Final Match 4: Godlike Esports vs Team Valor

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Youtube/ The Esports Club)

The TEC Gaunlet Season 1 Playoffs will be played in a double-elimination method. All matches will be a best-of-three except for the Grand-Final which will be a best-of-five series.

Prize-pool:

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs have a staggering prize pool of INR 9.25 Lakhs. Champions will receive INR 5 Lakhs and the runners up will get INR 2.5 Lakhs. Third, fourth and fifth placed teams will receive INR 1 Lakhs, INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 respectively.

The Esports Club is yet to confirm the starting date of the playoffs. However, all the matches will be broadcast on The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

