TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-Stage draw: Global Esports and Godlike Esports in Group-A, Samurai Esports and Velocity Gaming in Group-B

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 group-stage draw has now been completed, as 16 qualified teams have been divided into two groups.

The Esports Club [TEC] is one of the most renowned esports organizations in India. They have organized multiple Valorant tournaments in the region since the game's release last year. Recently, they announced a four-season-long tournament, the TEC Gauntlet, with a massive collective prize pool of ₹52 Lakh, and it is being conducted in association with WD Black and AMD.

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 after four rounds of qualifiers, and they have been divided into two groups.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Format:

After four rounds of qualifiers, only 16 teams have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Regular Season.

Over the next one month, teams will face off with all the other sides in their group in a single round-robin format. All matches will be played in best-of-three series.

At the end of the regular season, the top 4 teams in each group will qualify for the Play-offs and battle it out for the Championship.

Teams placed 5th and 6th in each group will retain their spot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. Whereas, the team placed 7th and 8th in each group will be eliminated from the TEC Gauntlet. However, they can qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 through the qualifiers again.

Group Division of TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Regular Season:

All 16 qualified teams were randomly drawn into two groups for the Regular Season of TEC Gauntlet Season 1. After the draw, the two groups are as follows:

Group- A:

Team Valor

Team Inazuma

Force One Esports

Tempest

Global Esports

Simple

Team Insignia

Godlike Esports

Group-B:

True Rippers

Samurai Esports

ROG Academy

Team Fangs

The Esports Team

Velocity Gaming

Enigma Gaming

Kuch Bhi

The tournament will start on June 12th. All the matches will be broadcast on The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod