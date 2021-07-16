TEC Gauntlet Season 1: All teams qualified for the Playoffs

The TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Regular Season has come to an end, with only eight teams making their way to the Playoffs.

After a month of jampacked clashes, the top four teams from each group have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. These eight teams will battle each other in a double-elimination method for the ultimate glory.

Qualified teams for TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs

Sixteen teams had qualified for the Regular Season of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They were divided into two groups consisting of eight sides each.

Each team played seven matches in the Regular Season, and the top four from each pool have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The fifth and sixth-placed sides from each group have qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. Meanwhile, the bottom two have been relegated and will need to come through the Open Qualifier to be eligible for the next season.

Here are the eight teams to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs:

Group A

The top four teams from here are:

Global Esports

Global Esports finished at the top of the Group A table and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. They were unbeatable throughout the Regular Season, notching a perfect 14 points from seven matches.

Godlike Esports

Godlike Esports secured the second position in the group and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. They secured 12 points from seven games in the Regular Season, losing just one match to Global Esports.

F1LS Esports

F1LS Esports is the third team to qualify from Group A for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. They secured 11 points from their seven games in the Regular Season to finish third.

Team Valor

Team Valor also earned its place in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs after finishing fourth with eight points from seven games.

Group A: Final standings

Group B

The top four teams in Group B are as follows:

Velocity Gaming

Like Global Esports, Velocity Gaming maintained a flawless run, finishing atop the Group B table with 14 points from seven games and qualifying for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming was the second team to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs with 12 points from seven games in the Regular Season. Enigma missed a perfect score after losing against Velocity Gaming in the group stage.

Samurai Esports

Samurai Esports finished third in the table with 10 points from the seven games and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

The Esports Team

The Esports Team was the last side to qualify from Group B after finishing fourth with nine points from seven games in the Regular Season.

Group B: Final standings

As mentioned above, these eight teams will face each other in the Playoffs in a double-elimination method, with all matches being best-of-three. However, the Grand Final of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 will be a best-of-five tie.

