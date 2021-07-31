TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs: Global Esports qualified for the Grand-Finals beating Velocity Gaming

Global Esports became the first Grand-Finalist of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, beating Velocity Gaming in the Upper-Bracket Final. Meanwhile, F1LS Esports secured their top three status in the competition, beating Enigma Gaming in the Lower Bracket Semi-Final.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-6 results:

Lower Bracket Semi-Final: Enigma Gaming vs F1LS Esports

Enigma Gaming went up against F1LS Esports to secure a place in the Lower-Bracket Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The two teams faced in a best-of-three tie and the three selected maps for the matchup were:

Haven

Ascent

Bind

Map 1: Haven

F1LS Esports started the map as defenders and took the lead in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming was able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, F1LS Esports continued their momentum and secured six more rounds and won the match.

Enigma Gaming 7-13 F1LS Esports

Map 2: Ascent

F1LS Esports started the map in dominating fashion as aggressors with eight rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming failed to secure a single round in their favor.

However, F1LS Esports secured five more rounds for themselves and clinched the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 4-13 F1LS Esports

Upper-Bracket Final: Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming

Fans witnessed the 'El-Classico' of Indian Valorant in the Upper-Bracket Final of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. India's two top teams faced each other in a best-of-three tie to secure their place in the Grand-Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three selected maps for the final were:

Breeze

Bind

Icebox

Map 1: Breeze

Velocity Gaming started off the map as the defender and dominated the first half with eight rounds on their side. After the side swap, Global Esports pulled off an amazing comeback by securing nine rounds in their favor.

Velocity Gaming, on the other hand, was only able to take three rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Global Esports 13-11 Velocity Gaming

Map 2: Bind

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter on the second map as both teams were in their best form. The match went into overtime as both teams secured 12 rounds each at the end of both halves.

In overtime, Velocity Gaming was only able to take one round for themselves. In contrast, Global Esports snatched three more rounds and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 15-13 Velocity Gaming

With this win, Global Esports qualified for the Grand-Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming will face F1LS Esports in the Lower Bracket Final to qualify for the Grand-Final.

