TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-5: The Esports Team and Godlike Esports were knocked out of the competition

The Esports Team and Godlike Esports were knocked out of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs after losing against Enigma Gaming and F1LS Esports respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-5 results:

Match 1: Enigma Gaming vs The Esports Team

Enigma Gaming took on The Esports Team in a best-of-three in the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 today to keep their tournament dream alive. The three selected Valorant maps for the match-up were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Map 1: Haven

Enigma Gaming started the map on Haven on the defending side and took six rounds in the first half. After the side swap, The Esports Team was able to take five more rounds. However, Enigma Gaming snatched seven more rounds and won the match.

Enigma Gaming 13-11 The Esports Team

Map 2: Bind

The Esports Team started the map as the attacker this time and took advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback, securing eight rounds in their favor.

However, The Esports Team was only able to secure five rounds and lost the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 13-11 The Esports Team

Match 2: F1LS Esports vs Godlike Esports

F1LS Esports went up against Godlike Esports in a best-of-three tie to keep their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 dream alive. The three Valorant maps that were chosen for the match-up between F1LS Esports and Godlike Esports were:

Haven

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Haven

F1LS Esports started the map as defenders and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Godlike Esports failed to secure a single round for themselves. However, F1LS Esports won five more rounds and clinched the match.

F1LS Esports 13-4 Godlike Esports

Map 2: Ascent

F1LS Esports started as the aggressor this time and won six rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Godlike Esports was able to take just two rounds for themselves. However, F1LS Esports secured seven more rounds and won the match and the series.

F1LS Esports 13-8 Godlike Esports

With this win, Enigma Gaming and F1LS Esports kept their dreams alive in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Meanwhile, The Esports Team and Godlike Esports were eliminated, and will try their luck again in Season 2.

