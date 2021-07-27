TEC Streamer Showdown: Featuring streamers like ScoutOP and others in Apex Legends Arenas

Apex Legends will gain another feather in its cap with the help of Esports Club. The Esports Club has always focused on fostering a stable esports ecosystem to South Asia. Unbiased towards player’s choice of platform for esports, whether it is PC or mobile gaming.

To bring awareness to the Apex Legends scene in India, The Esports Club has partnered with Lenovo, AMD, and Reliance Digital for their streamer showdown. In this showdown, India's top 16 streamers will compete for a prize pool of INR 3 lakhs in the Apex Legends Arenas.

The event will be hitting off from July 31st to August 1st. Players can watch their favorite streamers face each other on The Esport Club’s YouTube channel during this period of time.

About TEC Apex Legends Streamer Showdown

Apex Legends has always been a battle royale game since its initial release. It was a battle royale until Apex Legends Season 9, bringing a new game mode called Arenas.

Apex Legends Arena is a 3v3 game mode that follows round-based rules. The game mechanics remain the same as the battle royale mode but come with a certain twist. In this game mode, players have to manage their economy, buy weapons, and healings. This lends the Arenas a familiar shooter game vibe.

The Esports Club will feature streamers like-

SCOUTOP

AXBAK

BLOODLINE

MEOW16K

FA2

BINKS69

LORD BATHURA

MACKLE

PAYAL GAMING

SHERLOCK

SWAY

BEG4MERCY

PINKCESS

REBEL

MAFIA

STABBY

All these streamers have shown their skills on their own channels. It will be interesting for their fans to vouch for and support them during this mighty showdown.

Apart from that, they will also get the opportunity to wax lyrical about their favorite streamers and watch them compete at a high level. The event is a guaranteed blockbuster.

Join us for the Lenovo AMD Streamer Showdown in association with Reliance Digital!



16 of India's top streamers will compete once again in Apex Legends for a massive prize pool of INR 3 Lakhs!@Lenovo_in @AMDIndia @RelianceDigital #Lenovo #AMD #RelianceDigital #ApexLegends #TEC pic.twitter.com/MQzsydYN2r — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) July 27, 2021

TEC’s initiative to host an Apex Legends event in India featuring these streamers will be monumental in spreading awareness about the game. Apex Legends Arenas are surely enjoyable and go on par with other competitive games.

