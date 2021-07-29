TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day 4: Velocity Gaming and Global Esports qualified for the Upper-Bracket Final

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports reached the Upper-Bracket Finals of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs, beating Godlike Esports and Enigma Gaming in the Semi-Final today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-4 results:

Match 1: Velocity Gaming vs Godlike Esports

Velocity Gaming faced Godlike Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day-2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The three Valorant maps that were chosen for the match-up were:

Icebox

Haven

Split

Map 1: Icebox

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the first map as both teams secured seven rounds in their favor while in their attack and sent the match into overtime. In overtime, Velocity Gaming secured both rounds and won the match.

Velocity Gaming 14-12 Godlike Esports

Map 2: Haven

Velocity Gaming started the game as the attackers and dominated at first with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Godlike Esports tried their best and took six rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured five more rounds in their favor and won the match and the series.

Match 2: Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming

Global Esports went up against Team Valor in the second match of Day 4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The match was determined across these three maps:

Haven

Icebox

Bind

Map 1: Haven

Enigma Gaming started the map on the defending side and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Global Esports was only able to secure one round for themselves. However, Enigma Gaming secured four more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 4-13 Enigma Gaming

Map 2: Icebox

Global Esports started as defenders this time and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming failed to secure a single round in their favor. However, Global Esports took four more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 13-3 Enigma Gaming

Map 3: Bind

Fans witnessed one of the most thrilling encounters in the final map of the series. Both teams had secured nine rounds each in their attack and sent the match into overtime. Enigma Gaming took six rounds in overtime. However, Global Esports took eight rounds for themselves and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 20-18 Enigma Gaming

With this win, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Upper-Bracket Final. Meanwhile, Godlike Esports and Enigma Gaming will try their luck in the in the Lower-Bracket of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

