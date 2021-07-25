TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs: Velocity Gaming and Global Esports qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semi-Final

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs finally started today as Velocity Gaming and Global Esports qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semi-Final by sending The Esports Team and Samurai Esports into Lower-Bracket.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-1 results:

Match 1: Velocity Gaming vs The Esports Team

Velocity Gaming faced The Esports Team in the first match of the day in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The Valorant maps that were chosen for the match-up were:

Bind

Breeze

Haven

Map 1: Bind

Velocity Gaming started on the defending side and took advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, The Esports Club failed to secure a single round. On the other hand, Velocity Gaming won six more rounds and won the match.

Velocity Gaming 13-5 The Esports Team

Map 2: Breeze

Velocity Gaming again started on the defending side and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, The Esports Club was only able to take one round in their favor. Refusing to let down the pressure, Velocity Gaming won five more rounds to win the match and the series.

Velocity Gaming 13-5 The Esports Team

Match 2: Global Esports vs Samurai Esports

Global Esports went up against Samurai Esports in the second match of day 1. The match was determined across these three maps:

Ascent

Bind

Split

Map 1: Ascent

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter as both the teams secured eight rounds each while defending and sent the match into overtime. In the overtime, Global Esports took two more rounds and won the bout.

Global Esports 14-12 Samurai Esports

Map 2: Bind

Global Esports started the map in a defensive manner and won seven rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Samurai Esports pulled off an amazing comeback with eight rounds in their favor.

However, Global Esports was only able to secure four rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Global Esports 11-13 Samurai Esports

Map 3: Split

Global Esports started as defenders and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Samurai Esports took seven rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports snatched five more rounds in their favor and clinched the series.

Global Esports 13-11 Samurai Esports

With this win, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Upper-Bracket Semi-Final. Meanwhile, The Esports Team and Samurai Esports will try their luck in the in the Lower-Bracket of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

