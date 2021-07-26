TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day 2: Enigma Gaming and Godlike Esports qualify for Upper-Bracket Semi-Final 

Enigma Gaming and Godlike Esports made it to the Upper-Bracket Semi-Final of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs, beating F1LS Esports and Team Valor today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs Day-2 results:

Match 1: Enigma Gaming vs F1LS Esports

Enigma Gaming faced F1LS Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first match of day-2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The three Valorant maps that were chosen for the match-up were:

Ascent

Breeze

Bind

Map 1: Ascent

Enigma Gaming started as the defenders but struggled to gain momentum. They were only able to secure two rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback taking 10 rounds in their favor. F1LS Esports was able to secure just two rounds in the second half and sent the match into overtime. In the Overtime, Enigma Gaming secured both rounds and won the match.

Enigma Gaming 14-12 F1LS Esports

Map 2: Breeze

Enigma Gaming started the game as the aggressor this time and dominated the first half, taking nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, F1LS Esports won six more rounds. However, Enigma Gaming secured four more rounds, won the match and the series and qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Upper-Bracket Semi-Final.

Enigma Gaming 13-9 F1LS Esports

Map 2: Godlike Esports vs Team Valor

Godlike Esports went up against Team Valor in the second match of day 1. The match was determined across these three maps:

Icebox

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Icebox

Godlike Esports started the map as defenders and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Valor took three more rounds. However, Godlike Esports secured five more rounds and won the match.

Godlike Esports 13-7 Team Valor

Map 2: Haven

Team Valor started as aggressors and dominated the first half with nine rounds. After the side swap, Godlike Esports was only able to take two more rounds. However, Team Valor secured four more rounds and won the match.

Godlike Esports 5-13 Team Valor

Map 3: Bind

Godlike Esports dominated the first half this time as defenders with eight rounds in their favor. Team Valor took five more rounds after the side swap. However, Godlike Esports snatched five more rounds in their favor and clinched the series.

Godlike Esports 13-9 Team Valor

With this win, Enigma Gaming and Godlike Esports qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Upper-Bracket Semi-Final. Meanwhile, F1LS Esports and Team Valor will try their luck in the in the Lower-Bracket of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Edited by Gautham Balaji