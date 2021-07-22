Ghost leaves Enigma Gaming’s Valorant roster after completion of the contract

Enigma Gaming today announced Indian Valorant professional player Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia’s departure from the organization’s Valorant roster.

Ghost has emerged as one of India's most renowned Valorant esports players at a young age. He has been a part of Enigma Gaming since its formation on 23 January 2021.

Ghost joined the squad along with Shakir “hikkA” Razak, Saharyar “BadmaN” Shaikh, Jigar "sMx" Mehta, and Sharan “Busterrr” Dave. However, sMx and Busterrr left the squad later on February 28 and March 31, respectively. Now, as the terms of the contract have come to an end, Ghost will be leaving as well.

There have been several rumors regarding the player being poached recently. Enigma Gaming denied the rumors about poaching and stated completion of the terms of the contract as the real reason for Ghost’s departure. They said,

“We’re getting a lot of DM’s and enquires about Ghost being poached, just wanted to inform everyone that it’s not true. Ghost has completed the term of contract with Enigma Gaming and is now a free agent. He is obliged to complete the ongoing tournaments (TEC and ESPORTZ.IN) with Enigma Gaming, after which he will no longer be in our roster.”

Ghost leaves Enigma Gaming after end of ongoing Valorant tournaments

Even though Ghost will be leaving the Valorant roster of Enigma Gaming, he will still be playing the ongoing tournament like The Esports Club (TEC) and Esportz Premier Series Qualifier by Esportz.in.

Ghost has been the youngest and one of the most valuable players in the squad. He has previously won the MVP in the Esportz Premier Series - Qualifier 3 and was awarded as the Young Sensation in Skyesports League 2021.

Enigma Gaming will now have a five-player Valorant roster after Ghost’s departure. The current Valorant roster of the organization consists of:

Shakir “hikkA” Razak

Saharyar “BadmaN” Shaikh

Akram “Rawfiul” Virani

Sameer “godvexy” Sharma

Rishabh “Ezzy” Gupta

Now that he is leaving the squad, Ghost will be an independent player. However, it will be interesting to see him grow further in the future, in the Indian Valorant esports scene.

Edited by Ashish Yadav