Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 final garners 30k+ concurrent viewership

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifier 1 has been a great indicator of how big Riot’s shooter has grown in India over the last year.

NODWIN Gaming’s VCC is the pathway circuit even to the Valorant Champions Tour, and it provides teams in South Asia with a shot at representing their region on the international stage.

Though the majority of the games in the first qualifier were not streamed by NODWIN, the semi-finals and the finals were. The El Classico between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming not only brought the competition to a close but also broke some viewership records for PC sports in India.

According to the recent statistical record by NODWIN Gaming, the finals between the two Valorant heavyweights had over 30k+ concurrent viewership, across NODWIN’s multilingual YouTube and Twitch channels.

The record comes at an all-time high and breaks Skyesports previous record of 16k from the Valorant League, which was hosted earlier this year.

NODWIN Gaming charts the following viewership statistics from each of their channels for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifier 1 finals :

NODWIN YT Hindi: 22638

NODWIN SA YT Hindi: 299

NODWIN YT Tamil: 152

NODWIN YT EN: 5427

NODWIN SA YT EN: 32

NODWIN FB Hindi: 12

NODWIN FB EN: 10

NODWIN Twitch Hindi: 539

NODWIN Twitch EN: 211

Total peak: 29.3k

The Valorant craze in India is at an all-time high

When talking about the success of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifier 1, Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming stated that:

“This is why we love esports! We live for healthy rivalries, the fan-idol moments, and the adrenaline rush of nail-biting clashes. We knew the views for the VCC Qualifier #1 would be phenomenal, but to have the viewership numbers break all previous records, was just incredible.”

“All credits to the amazing supporters of both the teams and lovers of the game in general. This feat would not have been reachable without your love and passion for your idols. This tells us esports has a promising future. It is a huge milestone for us and the industry alike and one that will find a spot in the history of the game as being the turning point. We would like to share the success of our IP with our partner Riot Games.”

By winning at the Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifier 1 finals, Velocity Gaming has booked their tickets for the main event later this year. However, it’s not completely over for Global Esports fans, and the roster has another shot at international representation through the wild card qualifiers, which will be held from August 10th to 15th.

