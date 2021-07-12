Velocity Gaming qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship beating Global Esports in the India Qualifier 1

Velocity Gaming became the first team to secure their spot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event, winning the India Qualifiers 1.

Global Esports defeated Enigma Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final. Global Esports reached the final without losing a single map in the tournament.

Whereas, Velocity Gaming secured a flawless victory against Samurai Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final to reach the final.

The two teams faced in a best-of-five series and Velocity Gaming got the better of their opposition and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming, Grand-Final, Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1:

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming following the veto process were:

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Breeze

Split

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming Selected Maps (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Icebox

The game started with Velocity Gaming on the defending side as it took the advantage in the first half securing 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Global Esports secured 5 more rounds for itself. However, Velocity Gaming secured 6 more rounds to win the match and take the lead in the tie.

Global Esports 10-13 Velocity Gaming

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming Map 1 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Bind

Global Esports started the game on Bind as the aggressor and put in a dominating performance in the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. Velocity Gaming pulled off an excellent comeback after swapping the side securing 9 rounds in their favor. However, Global Esports was able to secure just 2 rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Global Esports 10-13 Velocity Gaming

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming Map 2 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Ascent

Global Esports responded back in the third map of the series. They started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming was able to secure just 3 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports secured 4 more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 13-6 Velocity Gaming

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming Map 3 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 4: Breeze

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the 4th map of the day. Both teams secured 6 rounds each in both halves and sent the match into overtime. Global Esports secured two more rounds in Overtime. Whereas Velocity Gaming secured 4 more rounds in Overtime and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 14-16 Velocity Gaming

Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming Map 4 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Velocity Gaming became the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Global Esports will try their luck again in the Wildcard Qualifier to secure their place in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

