Velocity Gaming joins Global Esports in the Grand-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 beating Samurai Esports

Velocity Gaming became the second team to secure their spot in the Grand-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 by beating Samurai Esports in the semi-final.
Velocity Gaming defeated F1 X LS in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. Whereas, Samurai Esports qualified for the semi-final by beating T69 in the quarter-final.
Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports Semi-Final,
Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1:
Velocity Gaming faced against Samurai Esports in a best-of-three tie to keep their Valorant Conquerors Championship dream alive.
The three Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Velocity Gaming and Samurai Esports following the veto process were:
- Icebox
- Haven
- Breeze
Map 1: Icebox
Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders and took the advantage in the first half, securing 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback securing 8 rounds in their favor. Samurai Esports was able to secure just 2 rounds in the second half and lost the match.
Velocity Gaming 13-9 Samurai Esports
Map 2: Haven
Map 2 saw the domination of Velocity Gaming today. Velocity Gaming started as the defender and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Samurai Esports was able to secure 2 more rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured 5 more rounds for themselves and won the match and the series.
Velocity Gaming 13-6 Samurai Esports
With this win, Velocity Gaming joins Global Esports in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. Fans will enjoy 'El-Classico of Indian Valorant' tomorrow in the final.
Meanwhile, Samurai Esports' journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 has come to an end with this defeat.