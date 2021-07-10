Velocity Gaming joins Global Esports in the Grand-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 beating Samurai Esports

Velocity Gaming became the second team to secure their spot in the Grand-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 by beating Samurai Esports in the semi-final.

Velocity Gaming defeated F1 X LS in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. Whereas, Samurai Esports qualified for the semi-final by beating T69 in the quarter-final.

We're going LIVE shortly with #VCC Semi Finals ♥️

Make sure you tune-in, support your favourite teams & keep an eye out for voting links!



🔗 Hindi - https://t.co/Vpnq17lOx5

🔗 EN - https://t.co/2ZqTxG7Am4



Also streaming on FB & Twitch#vcc2021 #indiaqualifiers pic.twitter.com/YibByORCr8 — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) July 10, 2021

Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports Semi-Final,

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1:

Velocity Gaming faced against Samurai Esports in a best-of-three tie to keep their Valorant Conquerors Championship dream alive.

The three Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Velocity Gaming and Samurai Esports following the veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Breeze

Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports Selected Maps (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Icebox

Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders and took the advantage in the first half, securing 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback securing 8 rounds in their favor. Samurai Esports was able to secure just 2 rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Velocity Gaming 13-9 Samurai Esports

Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Haven

Map 2 saw the domination of Velocity Gaming today. Velocity Gaming started as the defender and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Samurai Esports was able to secure 2 more rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured 5 more rounds for themselves and won the match and the series.

Velocity Gaming 13-6 Samurai Esports

Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Velocity Gaming joins Global Esports in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. Fans will enjoy 'El-Classico of Indian Valorant' tomorrow in the final.

Presenting our fantastic finalists for #VCC India Qualifier #1 of @nodwingaming’s Valorant Conquerors Championship 🇮🇳

💥@globalesportsin

💥Velocity Gaming



Watch the Finals LIVE Tomorrow at 7 PM

Winner secures the first slot in Grand Final Playoffs of #VCC 💯#vcc #india pic.twitter.com/JldYNn9RaS — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Samurai Esports' journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 has come to an end with this defeat.

Edited by Gautham Balaji