Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1: All 4 teams qualified for the Semi-Final 

After a series of qualifying rounds, only 4 teams are now left in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

A total of 364 teams have registered for India Qualifiers 1. From there only the top 4 teams are now left in the competition, who will compete for the slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the main event whereas the runners-up will enter the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Here are the four teams who have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final.

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-final is on July 10th:

The top 4 teams will compete on July 10th in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-final. The teams that have earned qualification are as follows:

Global Esports:

Global Esports is current one of the most consistent teams in India. They have maintained their domination in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

Global Esports secured a flawless win against Tempest in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. They won their first match on Icebox with a 13-1 scoreline followed by a 14-12 win on Ascent in the second match.

Global Esports won against Tempest(Image via Instagram)

Enigma Gaming:

Enigma Gaming beat Godlike Esports in the quarter-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. It was one of the most thrilling encounters of the tournament.

Godlike Esports took the lead, winning their first bout on Haven with a 19-17 scoreline. However, Enigma Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback, winning the next two matches on Icebox and Ascent with a 14-12 and 13-11 scoreline.

Enigma Gaming will face Global Esports in the semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

// Enigma Gaming won 2:1 vs GodLike Esports, in the #VCC #India qualifiers.

Map 1 (Haven) // Enigma 17 - 19 GodL

Map 2 (ICEBOX) // Enigma 14 - 12 GodL

Map 3 (Ascent) // Enigma 13 - 11 GodL#VCC #VALORANTIndia #VCT https://t.co/sX2BvndR5G — VALORANT India (@VALORANT_India) July 9, 2021

Velocity Gaming:

Velocity Gaming qualified for the semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1, beating F1 X LS in the quarter-final. F1 X LS won the first contest on Bind with a 13-8 scoreline.

However, Velocity Gaming came back stronger, winning the final two contests on both Haven and Breeze with a 13-6 scoreline.

Velocity Gaming beat F1 X LS (Image via Instagram)

Samurai Esports:

Samurai Esports secured another flawless victory against T69 to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-final. They won their first match on Ascent with a 13-7 scoreline.

They continued their momentum in the second bout on Split and won the match by a 13-4 margin.

Samurai Esports has not dropped a single map in the qualifier till now. It will be interesting to see if they are able to continue this momentum against Velocity Gaming in the semi-final or not.

Samurai Esports defeated T69 (Image via Instagram)

Semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 will be played on July 10th. All matches will be streamed on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul